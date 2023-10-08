Gavin Bottger and Kokona Hiraki won the men’s and women’s titles at the World Skate Park World Championships at Rome in Italy.

In the men’s final, 16-year-old Bottger, whose medal hopes at the last World Championships in Sharjah were ended by a broken wrist, saved his best for last as the American recorded 94.03 in the final run.

As the winner of yesterday’s semi-final, the honour of being the last competitor to go at The Spot Skatepark went to Brazil’s Luigi Cini, and he recorded a score of 91.90 in his final run, featuring a 360 kickflip stalefish, to finish with the silver medal.

The podium was completed by American Tate Carew who scored 91.34 on a second run which featured an alley-oop tail grab 540.

Reigning world champion Jagger Eaton of the United States placed fourth with 88.33, with fifth place going to Augusto Akio of Brazil after he managed 84.50 in run one.

In the women’s final, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Kokona Hiraki of Japan took the title, overcoming a crash in practice prior to the final.

Kokona Hiraki of Japan overcame a crash in practice on her way to winning the women's event at the World Skate Park Championships ©Getty Images

Hiraki’s winning routine featured backside and front side nose grinds, a backside ollie and a no-grab backside kickflip, as she scored 94.54.

It was a Japanese one-two as Hinano Kusaki placed second with her run two score of 93.20, with her routine including a backside grab 540.

Bronze went to Minna Stress of the United States who scored 90.80 on her second run, including a kickflip indy before time ran out.

Fourth place went to Brazil’s Raicca Ventura with her opening run score of 87.59, with Naia Laso of Spain taking fifth after scoring 86.25.

Olympic champion Yosozumi Sakura placed eighth and last of the riders in the final, scoring 83.53.

As well as the title of world champion, skateboarders were also able to gain ranking points towards next year’s Paris 2024 Olympics.