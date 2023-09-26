Forum for young people to be held before rescheduled African Games

A forum on the role of young people in the African Games is set to be held in the build-up to the rescheduled Accra 2023 edition.

The forum is being organised by the United Nations Global Sports Programme, in partnership with the African Union Sport Council and the Accra 2023 Organising Committee.

It is due to be held in Accra on November 21 and 22, with 15 African civil society leaders aged between 18 and 35 set to participate.

The call for applications is now over, with participants due to be chosen by the Selection Committee based on the relevance of their application, their experience and the motivation and interest demonstrated.

Accra has already staged the inaugural African Para Games, which were held earlier this month ©Getty Images

Organisers hope the forum will raise awareness of integrating youth in major sporting events, particularly from an African perspective, with a raised awareness of the role and significance of sport in preventing violent extremism among the expected outcomes.

Delays in preparations and economic pressures in Ghana led to the African Games being postponed from August 2023 to new dates of March 8 to 23 2024.

Despite concerns facilities may not be ready in time for the new dates, Organising Committee executive chair Kweku Ofosu Asare has promised the event will take place "without failure" next year.