Tajikistan’s Davlat Boltaev, left, defeated China's Han Xuezhen, right. to claim the men's 92kg title ©Getty Images

Tajikistan’s Davlat Boltaev defeated home hope Han Xuezhen to win men’s 92 kilogram gold at the Asian Games here as more boxers sealed their places at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Boltaev was on the winning side of a 3-2 split decision from the judges after a pulsating battle against the Chinese boxer at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

It capped a great few days for Boltaev who achieved a quota spot for Paris 2024 after winning his semi-final on Sunday (October 1).

The Asian Games are serving as a qualifier for the Olympics for the first time after the International Olympic Committee’s decision to expel the International Boxing Association from the Olympic Movement.

The top two athletes in each of the seven men’s weight categories are set to gain a quota place at Paris 2024, while a further 20 Olympic spots, including four in each division except for the 66kg and 75kg classes, are up for grabs in the women’s tournament.  

Before Boltaev’s success, China's Wu Yu was the first to win a boxing gold at Hangzhou 2022 following her 5-0 victory over Thailand's double world medallist Chuthamat Raksat in the women’s 50kg final.

Wu also earned a place at Paris 2024 on the way to the final with four securing quota spots in her weight division.

Wu Yu, second from left, claimed top spot as all four medallists in the women’s 50kg division secured quota spots for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images
"I felt like I had completed my mission," said Wu.

"This journey was very difficult to go through.

"I feel like the tears that were shed and the pain that I suffered were all worth it.

"After training so hard, I have lived up to my coaches' expectations, my family’s support, and my friends’ regards.

"I think it’s better to stay down to earth.

"I am only at the second stage now that I’ve got a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

"I think the opponents are going to be even stronger there, and I will have to be even more serious about it every single day of training."

Wu won one of China’s 14 gold medals on another brilliant day for the hosts.

They tasted success across athletics, canoeing, diving, trampolining and go.

Chen Jiapeng, left, celebrates after helping China win the men's 4x100m relay title ©Getty Images
Five of the six canoe sprint gold medals went to China, with Lin Wenjun pocketing two of those.

Lin set the ball rolling with her victory in the women’s C1 200 metres final before teaming up with Shuai Changwen to secure the women’s C2 200m crown.

There was also double delight for Li Dongyin who won women’s K1 500m gold before helping China win the women’s K4 500m title.

The other canoe sprint gold was won by China in the men’s K4 500m event, while Uzbekistan were crowned men’s C2 1,000m champions.

China added more diving titles to their ever-growing collection courtesy of success for Wang Zongyuan in the men’s 3m springboard final and Quan Hongchang in the women’s 10m platform final.

The hosts also secured their first gold medal in go with Li He, Wang Yubo, Wu Yiming and Yu Zhiying starring in their victory over South Korea in the women’s team final.

Yan Langyu ensured a trampolining double as he claimed the men’s individual title just 24 hours after Zhu Xueying struck gold in the women’s event.

India's Parul Chaudhary, centre, gets the better of Japan’s Ririka Hironaka, left, in a thrilling finish to the women’s 5,000m final ©Getty Images
India's Parul Chaudhary, centre, gets the better of Japan’s Ririka Hironaka, left, in a thrilling finish to the women’s 5,000m final ©Getty Images

China claimed four further golds on a busy night of athletics action as they emerged victorious from both the women’s and men’s 4x100m relay finals.

Ge Manqi, the winner of the women’s 100m title, anchored the women’s team to victory in a time of 43.39sec before Chen Jiapeng starred in the final race of the night.

Japan were in first position when Koki Ueyama handed the baton over to Shoto Uno with 100m to go before Chen came storming back.

With the crowd behind him, Chen produced a blistering final leg to overhaul Uno in the closing metres to seal victory for China in a season’s best time of 38.29.

Sun Qihao delivered men’s decathlon gold for China after accumulating 7,816 points, while Zhu Yaming came out on top in the men’s triple jump final with a leap of 17.13m.

India won two athletics golds as Parul Chaudhary overtook Japan’s Ririka Hironaka to snatch the women’s 5,000m title, while Annu Rani triumphed in the women’s javelin throw final after registering 62.92m.

In the other finals, Kemi Adekoya broke the Asian Games record to win the women’s 400m hurdles title, Abderrahman Samba got the better of Bassem Hemeida in a Qatari one-two in the men’s 400m hurdles and Essa Ali Kzwani was a shock winner of the men’s 800m.

Safina Sadullayeva ended Svetlana Radzivil's long reign as women's high jump champion at the Asian Games with victory this evening.

Radzivil was seeking a fourth successive Asian Games title but came up just short against her fellow Uzbekistan jumper.

They both failed to clear 1.89m but crucially Sadullayeva was successful at all previous heights.

It was the first day of sport climbing competition and it ended with Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi of Indonesia and Reza Alipour of Iran winning the respective women's and men's speed golds.

Road cycling also featured today, with Olga Zabelinkskaya of Uzbekistan sweeping to victory in the women’s individual time trial.

Zabelinkskaya, who won all three of her Olympic medals when representing Russia before switching allegiances to Uzbekistan in 2018, finished in a winning time of 24min 35.99sec.

Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan captured the men’s individual time trial crown for the third successive Asian Games after crossing the finish line in 48:05.75.