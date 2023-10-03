Wu Yanni, left, and Jyothi Yarraji were involved in a false start fiasco at Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla has given his sympathy to China's Wu Yanni after controversy at Hangzhou 2022 saw his compatriot Jyothi Yarraji disqualified before being awarded silver.

The 100 metres hurdles event here at the Asian Games turned into fiasco when Wu made a false start moments before Yarraji did the same.

Uproar was then sparked when both were disqualified, instead of just Wu for moving off the line first.

They were then both allowed to run, with Wu finishing second in front of Jyothi in the bronze medal position before finally being disqualified post-race resulting in Jyothi's 12.91-second performance being upgraded to silver.

"The Chinese girl [Wu] should have been red carded and there was no question of the Indian girl being involved even in a conversion because [Wu] came out before that," Sumariwalla told insidethegames.

"It was not that the gun went and there was a reaction time.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla has expressed his sympathy for Wu Yanni after being disqualified from the Hangzhou 2022 100m hurdles final ©Getty Images
"I think there was some potential confusion in the referees mind and when the Chinese girl went and protested to them, they wanted to see the pressure pad but the pressure pad does not come into effect if the gun has not gun.

"So, anything that happened before that is not material so I think there was some confusion in the mind and I think maybe because it was in China.

"I feel sorry for the girl that she had to be disqualified, she is a very good athlete.

"But I don’t think the Indian girl had anything to do with anything and I think it was a bit unfair that they tried to red card her also.

"I think there was a little misunderstanding and at that point there is a lot of pressure so it's okay.

"I think a lot is being made out of something which is just a little slip."

Jyothi Yarraji, left, also sympathised with Wu, right, but did not hold back on the officials ©Getty Images
Following the race, Wu responded to the incident by apologising to her fans before congratulating her countrywoman Lin Yuwei for winning the gold medal. 

She has already started a review with her coach to improve her starting technique and mentality. 

"What sports taught me is to get up where I fall, accept failure, face failure, and start again," Wu said on social media."

Yarraji also expressed sympathy for Wu and instead criticised the officiating. 

"It was a horrible experience, I just want to say that cheating should never be appreciated in any sport," she said, as reported by Times of India.

"After a lot of drama, I finally won the silver medal and I am happy since this was my first Asian Games."