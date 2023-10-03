Swapna Barman has claimed she deserves the Hangzhou 2022 heptathlon bronze ©Getty Images

Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman has demanded she be awarded the discipline's bronze medal from Hangzhou 2022 after alleging her compatriot Nandini Agasara of being transgender.

Agasara amassed a personal best score of 5,712 points in the heptathlon here at the ongoing Asian Games which was just enough to lay claim to third place overall. 

Barman missed out on the podium by four points after her countrywoman leapfrogged her following an 800m win in the final event.

"I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender woman at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China," Burman wrote on social media before deleting it hours later.

"I want my medal back as it is against the rules of athletics.

"Help me and support me please."

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) stated that it needs to investigate the situation further.

Nandini Agasara, right, won the heptathlon's 800m to clinch the overall bronze medal ©Getty Images
Agasara was furious in response and plans to address her concerns to the AFI.

"I will definitely take it up with the Federation," Agasara said, as reported by Sports Star. 

"I will not leave this lightly.

"I won my first international medal, here at the Asian Games, and I wanted to enjoy it a little but but I have not got a chance to do even that.

"Why did she not say anything when I started competing?

"How can someone say something like this about another woman.

"We only think of winning medals for India, I knew nothing when I started only that I have to do well in sports and get medals for the country.

"Now that I have won, all these trolls have come out.

Nandini Agasara is said to be furious with Swapna Barman's claim that she is transgender ©Getty Images
"Whenever someone starts getting successful, there are always many to pull them down.

"But this is not about me at all, I am sad that she did not think before defaming India's name in a foreign country."

Barman had earlier cast doubts about Agasara's improvements over recent months after she was not selected for the Asian Championships saying: "Everyone knows that no one can achieve this in four months."

Agasara has had to fly home from Hangzhou due to her mother falling ill.

She was in sublime form in the heptathlon, which took place from Saturday (September 30) to Sunday (October 1), as she recorded either a personal or season best in four of the eight events.

China's Zheng Ninali was the eventual gold medallist with 6,149 points while Ekaterina Voronina took second place on 6,059.