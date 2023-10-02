Hangzhou 2022 organisers insisted that North Korean athletes have not been receiving "special treatment" at the Asian Games ©Getty Images

Organisers of the Asian Games here have claimed that athletes from North Korea are not enjoying "special treatment" after ending their long hiatus from the global sporting stage.

North Korea is participating in its first major multi-sport event since the Asian Games were held in Jakarta Palembang five years ago.

Almost 200 athletes are representing North Korea at Hangzhou 2022, with several already making their mark having achieved 19 medals, including five golds in the opening eight days of competition.

The presence of North Korea’s flag at the Games has caused controversy as it is contrary to sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA has barred the use of the country’s flag at major sporting events other than the Olympic and Paralympic Games as a consequence to making the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Anti-Doping Committee non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code in 2021.

The North Korean flag continues to fly in Hangzhou despite it being banned under WADA sanctions ©Getty Images
The North Korean flag continues to fly in Hangzhou despite it being banned under WADA sanctions ©Getty Images

However, the flag continues to fly with WADA warning the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) that it could face compliance proceedings for not implementing its sanctions.

Under the rule of North Korea’s authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un, people residing in the country cannot leave without the approval of the Government.

Spectators bearing North Korean flags have been present at venues during Hangzhou 2022 but there has been speculation that Chinese citizens have been posing as fans of North Korea.

When asked to clarify where the supporters came from, Hangzhou 2022 deputy secretary general Mao Genhong did not answer the question directly and instead insisted that North Korean athletes were free to watch the competition at different venues.

"DPRK [North Korea] is a member of the OCA," said Mao.

"Its normal that they will attend the Asian Games so DPRK will enjoy the same treatment of OCA NOCs (National Olympic Committees).

"They didn’t enjoy special treatment, including the spectators of the Games.

"That was the same as all athletes of all other countries.

"Athlete will be able to view from the spectator seats.

"If it is not the same sport [that they compete in], they can buy a ticket to view the Games.

"It does not matter if it a DPRK athlete or other NOC athlete they are at the Asian Games and they are athletes of the Asian Games."

There are rumours that Chinese spectators are posing as North Korean fans at the Asian Games ©Getty Images
There are rumours that Chinese spectators are posing as North Korean fans at the Asian Games ©Getty Images

North Korea closed its already tight borders in early 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and skipped the Olympics in Tokyo, re-arranged to take place in 2021 because of the pandemic.

It was then banned by the International Olympic Committee from last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing for failing to take part at Tokyo 2020 before the suspension was lifted at the end of last year.

OCA Acting President Randhir Singh has defended the decision to have the North Korean flag on show at Hangzhou 2022 and insisted that "everyone should participate and have the opportunity to participate and if there are certain issues which happened through the pandemic, we should consider that and take it into account".