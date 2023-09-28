Bangladesh and Kosovo join IPC and three receive Paralympic Order at General Assembly

National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) for Bangladesh and Kosovo have joined the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on the first day of its General Assembly in Bahrain's capital Manama, along with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), and the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Saudi Arabia's status was also updated from a standalone NPC to an integrated National Olympic Committee (NOC) and NPC.

The ratification of Bangladesh and Bahrain as members took the IPC's number of NPCs up to 183, including 45 in Asia and 49 in Europe.

The IPC has recognised the FIS as governing body for Para Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snowboard and the IBU for Para biathlon, becoming the 16th and 17th International Federations within the Paralympic Movement.

NPC Bangladesh has been seeking membership since 2017, and its secretary general Maksudur Rahman said it "is a gateway to providing greater awareness for our Para athletes in the international arena".

Kosovo NPC President Njomza Emini admitted that membership "fulfils a long-held dream".

"This IPC membership promises to elevate Para sports in Kosovo, providing inspiration and pride to our athletes and people with disabilities," she said.

"While our financial resources are limited, Kosovo NPC is committed to fulfilling its IPC membership duties to the highest standard.

"We deeply appreciate the unwavering support we have received."

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee secretary general and executive director Abdulaziz Baeshen claimed the merger between the NOC and NPC would help provide "fair accessibility" and further its goal for "better inclusion between all of our athletes".

Kosovo NPC President Njomza Emini, right, said IPC membership would "elevate Para sports in Kosovo" ©IPC

The IPC wants the Para sports it governs directly to become independent by 2026, and the FIS and IBU were the latest to take over the running of their respective sports.

FIS President Johan Eliasch expressed the International Federation's delight at joining the IPC.

"Our goal is nothing less than to be the most inclusive sport on earth, tearing down whatever barriers stand in our way, showing people around the world that the joy of skiing and snowboarding is open to all," the Swedish-British official said.

"That is why we have been so keen to embrace Para athletes into the FIS family - and joining the IPC is the next great step towards a sport that is truly inclusive.

"The relationship with the IPC will help us to improve the infrastructure for Para skiing and snowboarding around the world, working with national associations to strengthen the competitions we hold, extend the training we offer, and provide more opportunities for the future stars of Para sports."

IBU President Olle Dahlin of Sweden attended the first day of the General Assembly in Manama, and is thrilled biathlon has become "one sport".

"We are one sport, and we are proud that now Para biathletes and biathletes are side by side within the IBU," he said.

"We will work closely with the IPC and the Para biathlon family to build on all the progress to date and ensure we deliver further improvements through sport technical expertise, event enhancement and empowered National Federations.

"We are committed to providing a stage that our great Para biathletes deserve."

IBU President Olle Dahlin, right, declared ratification of its membership had produced "one sport" in biathlon ©IPC

Three individuals also received the Paralympic Order, the Movement's highest honour, at the General Assembly in David Hadfield, Jung Jin-owan and Jorge Ochoa.

British official Hadfield was instrumental in the establishment of World Boccia in 2012 and served as its founding President after separating from the Cerebral Palsy International Sports and Recreation Association (CPISRA).

He retired from his role in March, and was credited by IPC President Andrew Parsons with having "spearheaded the transformation of boccia from a small sport within CPISRA to a thriving independent federation and one of the fastest growing Paralympic sports".

Hadfield claimed he was "very surprised" but "greatly honoured" to receive the Paralympic Order.

Sydney 2000 shooting gold medallist Jung, the Korea Paralympic Committee, was praised by Parsons for his work developing Para sport in his country.

"Jin-owan Jung helped build the Paralympic Movement in Korea from the ground up," Parsons said.

"Ensuring everything is athlete centred, he has ensured that Korean Para athletes benefit from some of the best training facilities and systems in world sport.

"He has also used his skills and expertise to benefit NPCs and Para athletes outside of Korea, helping to grow the Paralympic Movement internationally."

IPC President Andrew Parsons, second left, presented the Paralympic Order to this year's recipients and those who received the honour virtually in 2021 ©IPC

Ochoa was NPC El Salvador President from 2010 until 2022, and has been a key figure in Paralympic sport in his country for nearly five decades.

El Salvador won its first Paralympic medal in powerlifting through powerlifter Herbert Aceituno's bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Parsons praised Ochoa's efforts to establish the NPC and deliver "a growing talent pool of athletes capable of medal success at the very highest levels of Paralympic sport".

Paralympic Orders awarded at the virtual General Assembly in 2021 were also presented in-person to Greg Nugent, a key figure in the development of the Rising Phoenix documentary series, and former IPC Governing Board members Rita van Driel and Yasushi Yamawaki.

The IPC General Assembly is due to conclude in Manama tomorrow.

Members are expected to vote on whether to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at next year's Paralympic Games in Paris.