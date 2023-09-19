IBU due to govern biathlon at Milan Cortina 2026 in Paralympic first

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) is set to govern the sport at Milan Cortina 2026, making it the first time it will do so at the Winter Paralympic Games.

Para biathlon has been operated by the International Paralympic Committee in each of its 10 appearances at the Games, with the first coming at the 1988 edition in Innsbruck.

It is due to account for 18 of the 79 medal events in Italy, with nine for men and nine for women.

Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing will also offer full gender parity.

The sprint pursuit discipline is set to make its Paralympic debut in Val di Fiemme which is due to stage biathlon during the Games scheduled for March 6 to 15.

A maximum of 180 athletes will compete in the 18 competitions, with the athlete quota for biathlon set to be shared with cross-country skiing.

The IBU took over the governance of biathlon from the IPC on July 13 2022 after the transfer was unanimously approved by the latter's Governing Board during a meeting six weeks prior.

Para biathlon is due to be one of three sports at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games offering gender parity in terms of medals available ©Getty Images

As a result, Para biathlon is operationally managed in cooperation with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) together with Para cross-country skiing as part of the FIS' general Para snow sport initiative.

The IBU is now set to work together with the IPC and FIS to draft the qualification criteria which is due to be published in early 2024.

A regional Coordination Committee has been established in South Tyrol in order to support Milan Cortina 2026 organisers prepare for the biathlon competitions and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Committee was set up by the State Government and will have a direct contact with Milan Cortina 2026.

The bodies will collaborate regarding work and projects required for the Games.

"A lot of public and private partners are involved in the preparation and implementation of this largest event in South Tyrolean sports history," South Tyrol Governor Arno Kompatscher said.

"One of the committee's tasks is therefore to involve and coordinate them all in good time and comprehensively.

"Especially with an eye on the ecological, social and economic sustainability that we demand."