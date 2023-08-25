Manama in Bahrain is set to host the 2023 PARA SPORT Awards, where the best Para athletes, teams, and organisations will be honoured.

It is scheduled to be held on September 27 with more than 300 attendees expected.

The ceremony will coincide with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly and Conference.

The IPC General Assembly is set to be held from September 28 to 29 with a crucial decision expected to be made on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus for Paris 2024.

PARA SPORT is a grassroots-to-high performance programme that focuses on awareness, community, ad freedom.





IPC members, including National Paralympic Committees, International Federations, and International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled were asked to nominate recipients for the various categories based on their performance from January 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023.

The categories are Best Female Summer Sports, Best Male Summer Sports, Best Female Winter Sport, Best Male Winter Sport, Rising Star Award, Best Team, Best Coach, Breakthrough Award, Citi Community Impact Award, and Citi Volunteer Award.

Winner of each category has been determined except for the Citi Volunteer Award, set to be decided by public vote.

Citigroup, an investment banking corporation, was the founding partner of PARA SPORT in May 2022 and sponsors two awards.