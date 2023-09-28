Kamila Valieva's hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) into her failed drugs test which has left the results of the team figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in limbo has been adjourned until November, it was announced today.

The announcement was made by CAS at the end of the third of three days of scheduled hearings into the teenager's failed drugs before in December 2021 but was not revealed until the day after she had led the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to the Olympic medal when insidethegames exclusively reported she had tested positive.

"After the presentation of evidence by the parties, the Panel ordered the production of further documentation and, in order to allow the parties to consider and address such documentation, allowed two further days for the hearing of the appeal," CAS said in a statement.

"The hearing will therefore resume on 9 and 10 November 2023 in Lausanne at which time the evidentiary proceedings will be completed and the Panel will hear the parties’ closing submissions."

CAS added that the the Panel head by British-based barrister James Drake will "then deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision".

The Court of Arbitration for Sport made the announcement that they were adjourning the case until November following three days of scheduled hearings in Lausanne ©CAS

This further delay in completing the hearing means that an announcement on whether Valieva is guilty or not could be delayed until after the second anniversary of the event at Beijing 2022 where the ROC finished ahead of the United States, Japan and Canada.

If Valieva is deemed to have committed a doping offence and disqualified, then the US would be upgraded from the silver medal to gold.

Japan would move from bronze to silver and Canada from fourth to third.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian National Championships on December 25 in 2021 but the result was only made known on February 8 when insidethegames exclusively revealed the news a day after she helped the ROC win the team event at Beijing 2022.

In January, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Disciplinary Committee effectively cleared Valieva of a serious doping offence.

They found her guilty of violating anti-doping rules, but found intent in her actions, ruling the banned drug had entered the body through no fault of hers and stripped her only of the Russian title.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Skating Union (ISU) and RUSADA have all appealed that decision.

Valieva gave evidence to the three-man CAS Panel via video link from Moscow yesterday as proceedings overran by two hours.

The second anniversary of the team figure skating event at Beijing 2022 could have passed before the United States find out whether they will be awarded the gold medals ©U.S. Figure Skating

The three parties appealing the decision differ on what punishment they believe Valieva should face.

WADA and ISU believe that she should be banned for four years and disqualified from Beijing 2022, while RUSADA have called for a public sanction.

"Due to the confidential nature of the proceedings, WADA is not permitted to comment further on the adjournment announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier today," a spokesman told insidethegames.

"However, as it has done at all stages, it will continue to push for a resolution of these proceedings as quickly as possible.

"WADA took this appeal to CAS in the interests of fairness for athletes and clean sport.

"Our position in this case has not changed. We maintain that the finding by the disciplinary tribunal of RUSADA that the athlete bore ‘no fault or negligence’ was wrong under the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code.

"In accordance with the applicable rules, we continue to seek a four-year period of ineligibility and disqualification of the athlete’s results from the date of the sample collection, including her results during the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing."

During the hearing, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has repeated allegations that Valieva will not receive a fair hearing at CAS following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

"As for CAS, the existing negative experience over the past year and a half shows that there is no need to talk about fairness," he told Russia's state news agency TASS.

"For me, the fact that even sports arbitration, once independent, is now seriously biased, is extremely unpleasant.

"And I am sorry that this process is going on against the backdrop of undisguised political pressure on all sports structures, including CAS."

