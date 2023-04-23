The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has revealed it plans to hear appeals from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and International Skating Union (ISU) against the sanctions imposed on figure skater Kamila Valieva "simultaneously".

A RUSADA Disciplinary Committee ruled in January that Valieva had committed an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for trimetazidine but was not to blame for it, and opted only to disqualify her results at the Russian Championships on December 25 2021, the date of the sample collection.

However, WADA, RUSADA and the ISU have appealed seeking further sanctions.

WADA wants a four-year ban for Valieva, including disqualification of her results at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics which would deny the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team figure skating gold.

The CAS has confirmed that all three appeals are set to be heard together.

"All three appeals will be considered simultaneously," a spokesperson told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

Kamila Valieva helped the ROC to team figure skating gold at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Valieva was aged 15 at the time of Beijing 2022, and a pre-Games favourite for the women's singles title.

She helped the ROC to win the team gold, but insidethegames then exclusively revealed that she was at the centre of a doping scandal, and she was only permitted to compete in the singles by a CAS panel.

Valieva slipped from first to fourth after the free skate following an error-strewn performance.

The medal ceremony is yet to take place for the team event to the frustration of skaters from the second-placed United States, third-placed Japan and fourth-placed Canada, who could all still be upgraded.

The Valieva scandal at Beijing 2022 prompted a rare rebuke from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach towards her coaching staff, with the German official commenting "it was chilling to see" the athlete received with "tremendous coldness" by her "closest entourage" after missing out on a singles medal.