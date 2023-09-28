An Italian delegation held meetings and visited venues in Paris as part of the country's preparations for next year's Olympic Games.

Carlo Mornati, the Italian National Olympic Committee's (CONI) secretary general, led the group which also included director of Olympic preparation Alessio Palombi and representatives from 22 sports.

Meetings were held at the Paris 2024 headquarters, while venues visited included the Stade de France, due to host athletics, rugby sevens and the Closing Ceremony, and the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, the home of badminton and gymnastics.

The group also visited swimming's La Défense Arena, the Saint-Quentin Velodrome and the gardens of the Palace of Versailles, where equestrian and modern pentathlon are set to take place.

A trip to the Athletes' Village in Seine-Saint-Denis was another part of the itinerary as the countdown to Games, due to take place between July 26 and August 11 next year, continues.

Representatives from 22 sports were among the group from Italy in the French capital ©CONI

Officials discussed a Paris 2024 masterplan and also planned for Casa Italia - CONI's hospitality house at Paris 2024 which is set to be located at Pré Catelan, five minutes away from the Champs Elysées.

Founding International Olympic Committee President Pierre de Coubertin is said to have celebrated the revival of the Olympic Games at Pré Catelan.

"It was an extremely interesting experience," said Mornati following the two-day visit.

"The intense talks and analysis of the different needs were an excellent taste of what awaits us.

"These direct meetings with the Organising Committee, which I thank on behalf of all the participants, the visits to the accommodations and facilities, will allow athletes of all disciplines to have the maximum assistance from the Italian mission in the wake of a tradition that has always seen CONI committed to encouraging participation in the name of quality and competence."

Italy won 10 gold medals at the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, finishing 10th in the standings.