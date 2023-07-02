The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP) have partnered with Deloitte to launch the Dual Career programme which includes Milan Cortina 2026.

It is a multi-year partnership that aims to offer training to athletes in a field outside of their competitive careers.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is set to be the first area in which the partnership will be applied.

It is part of a broader scheme that is aimed at maximising the legacy of the Games and is hoped to be implemented in universities across Italy.

"With this initiative we aim to contribute concretely to a greater diffusion of Dual Career programs in our country," said Deloitte Italia chief executive Fabio Pompei.





"We are convinced that even at a high level study and sport can coexist, in the framework of a mutual and fruitful integration between the values of teaching and competitive sports.

"With the support of the institutions, CONI and CIP, we are proud to be able to support the personal and professional growth of our student-athletes."

The programme will provide scholarships to cover university fees for student-athletes and offer personal coaches for their training.

The Games are set to be the launchpad for the initiative because Deloitte Italia is a professional services partner for Milan Cortina 2026.

Deloitte Italia signed a four-year deal with the Games' organisers in September last year which followed the International Olympic Committee's own sponsorship agreement with Deloitte that is set to run until Brisbane 2032.