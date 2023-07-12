Italy has unveiled its national kit for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics designed by the luxury fashion house Armani's EA7 brand.

Armani has partnered with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) since London 2012 for its Olympic team uniforms, and this has been extended through to the country's home Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2026.

The Paris 2024 kits were unveiled as part of the spring and summer 2024 collection by six Olympic and six Paralympic athletes.

These included Rio 2016 men's volleyball silver medallist Simone Giannelli and Tokyo 2020 group all-around rhythmic gymnastics bronze medallist Alessia Maurelli.

Kits use the distinctive "Armani blue" colour scheme, with podium tracksuits prominently displaying "W Italia".

Polo shirts and t-shirts feature the opening of the Italian national anthem, with the first verse printed inside jackets.

Backpacks, caps and trainers also feature as part of the collection.

Armani's co-founder Giorgio Armani hopes the Italian uniforms for Paris 2024 will be distinctive.

"My partnership with CONI was born in 2012 and continues with mutual satisfaction," he said.

"I always find it stimulating to look for new solutions for the athletes' uniforms, which must blend elegance of style and practicality of use.

"For the Italia Team in Paris, I created functional yet elegant garments, designed to distinguish the team and to convey a strong sense of belonging to our athletes."

Italy is the sixth most successful nation in the history of the Summer Olympics.

It placed tenth on the medals table at Tokyo 2020 with 10 golds, 10 silvers and 20 bronzes, and was ninth at the Paralympics in the Japanese capital with 14 golds, 29 silvers and 26 bronzes.