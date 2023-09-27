The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) has named Katarina Vangdal as project manager of a new initiative designed to boost its coaches before Paris 2024.

Vangdal is already the head coach of Sweden's national golf teams and will combine both roles.

It is hoped that the coaching initiative will lead to better working conditions, and training and skills support leading into next year's Olympic Games.

Thirty coaches will initially be selected for tailored content and support, while investment in female coaches will be expanded.

"I am very happy for this new exciting and important assignment," said Vangdal.

"Good coaches and coaches who are given the right conditions are central to the training of athletes and the development of their performance towards international success.

"These are issues that I am passionate about and I am grateful and humbled to have the chance to work also with other Olympic sports and their coaches as well as with SOK's team.

"I have a lot of energy and motivation for both my assignments and believe that my experiences from golf will be able to give a lot to others as well."

Katarina Vangdal's background is in golf but she will now work in other sports too ©Getty Images

Vangdal was Sweden's golf head coach at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"It is very positive that we have been able to tie Katarina to SOK for the important task of leading the upcoming offensive investment in coaches in Olympic sports," said SOK sports director Peter Reinebo.

"Katarina has solid international experience and she has worked extensively with coaching, leadership and development issues.

"Investments in these areas are fundamentally important for developing the international competitiveness of Swedish sports.

"The prerequisites for this important project manager role are based on a good agreement with the golf federation, and we are sure that the position and investment will benefit many sports and their coaches in the long term."