The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) has launched its search to find a new sports director before next year’s Olympics in Paris.

The application process has opened the role which has become available after Peter Reinebo’s decision to step down following the conclusion of Paris 2024.

It is hoped that the successful candidate will work in parallel with Reinebo towards the Olympics before his departure.

A deadline of September 24 has been set for applications.

The SOK said the sports director would work alongside the Chef de Mission at the Olympic Games as well as support the organisation’s talent programme.

They are also expected to be responsible for leading a 30-strong team and collaborate with associations' training centres and research projects.

"We are looking for a person who helps make dreams come true," said SOK general secretary Åsa Edlund Jönsson.

"You must develop Swedish Olympic sports towards world excellence.

Peter Reinebo is set to step down as sports director after Paris 2024 ©ITG

"Peter has enormous experience that we want his replacement to be able to take part in."

The SOK said it was aiming to achieve 20 medals including five golds at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

"These are incredibly high goals that would take Swedish Olympic sports to a medal level where we have never been before," added Edlund Jönsson.

"But we absolutely believe that that medal capacity is possible to achieve if we can make it possible for more people to make a bet towards the top of the world.

"Sweden must be a successful sports nation with medal capacity in many sports."

The SOK is looking into the feasibility of staging the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and has entered into ongoing dialogue with the International Olympic Committee.

Sweden has won 24 gold medals at the Winter Olympics since appearing at the inaugural edition in 1924, making it the seventh most successful nation in the Games' history.

However, it is yet to stage the event and has endured eight failed bids including six consecutive losses for the 1984 to 2002 Games.