The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme member Deloitte has entered into a tie up with the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK).

As part of the partnership, Deloitte is set to assist SOK with strategic development projects and urge students at Swedish universities to come up with ideas to improve the Olympic Movement in the country.

In return, the SOK will help Deloitte to promote health and well being among its employees.

"We share many characteristics with the Olympic Movement, such as a focus on personal achievement and development, health and well-being," Erik Olin, country managing partner at Deloitte, said.

"We have a lot to learn from the knowledge that exists within SOK and believe that with our skills we can contribute to developing SOK as an organisation, strengthening the Olympic Movement and sports in Sweden in general."

Sweden is actively pursuing to bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The partnership comes at a crucial time for SOK, with it actively pushing a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Sweden is believed to be in "continuous dialogue" with the IOC for the Games after a feasibility study from SOK showed favourable outcomes.

Deloitte is also responsible for providing the IOC with digital strategy and transformation services as part of the TOP programme to help with its Olympic Agenda 2020+5 goals.

"In Deloitte, the SOK gains a powerful partner with experience from the global Olympic movement," SOK general secretary Åsa Edlund Jönsson said.

"Together we can strengthen each other in an exciting time for both the Olympic Movement in Sweden and in the world."