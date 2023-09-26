Olympic shooting quota places for Paris 2024 were awarded during the European Shooting Championships for the shotgun discipline, held at Osijek in Croatia.

One quota place for Paris 2024 was available in each individual event among men and women and was allocated to the highest eligible athlete.

In the men’s trap final an Olympic quota place went to France, after Sebastien Guerrero won the bronze medal.

Gold went to London 2012 Olympic trap champion Giovanni Cernogoraz of Croatia who won 48-47 against Italy’s Mauro De Filippis.

In the men’s skeet final an Olympic quota place went to Greece after Charalambos Chalkiadakis took the gold medal.

Chalkiadakis triumphed 60-54 against Malta’s Marlon Attard, with bronze going to Tammaro Cassandro of Italy.

In the women’s skeet final victory went to International Olympic Committee member and London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Danka Barteková of Slovakia, who edged past Italy’s Diana Bacosi 57-56.

Bronze went to Britain’s Amber Rutter, while Germany were awarded the Paris 2024 Olympic quota place in the category, after Nele Wismer finished in fifth place.

In the women’s trap final an Olympic quota place went to Portugal, who finished with the gold medal in the category after Maria Coelho de Barros overcame Italian Silvana Stanco 43-38.

International Olympic Committee member Danka Barteková won the women's skeet final by a point in Osijek ©Getty Images

Spain’s Fatima Galvez took the bronze medal.

In the senior team events Italy impressed, with Cassandro, Elia Sdruccioli and Gabriele Rossetti winning the men’s team skeet, after defeating the Czech Republic, while Germany took the bronze.

Italy also won the women’s team skeet with their trio of Bacosi, Martina Bortolomei and Simona Scocchetti taking gold after overcoming hosts Slovakia, while Britain won the bronze.

Gold in the mixed team skeet went to British pair Ben Llewellin and Rutter, after they defeated the Czech Republic, while Italy took the bronze.

Italy did finish top of the podium in the mixed team trap courtesy of Massimo Fabbrizi and Jessica Rossi, who beat Slovakia, while Britain took the bronze medals.

In the women’s team trap Finland took gold through Satu Mäkelä-Nummela, Noora Antikainen and Mopsi Veromaa, as they defeated hosts Slovakia.

The Championships concluded with the men’s team trap final with gold going to Britain’s trio of Nathan Hales, Steven Scott and Aaron Heading, who defeated the Czech Republic.

Italy finished top of the senior medal table with a total of ten medals, featuring three golds, three silvers and four bronzes.

The nation also topped the junior medal table with nine medals, including six golds.