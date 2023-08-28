Poland have won gold and silver in men’s 300m three position rifle at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships.

Maciej Kowalewicz shot 597 to beat his countryman Tomasz Bartnik by one shot.

Bronze went to Switzerland’s Pascal Bachmann.

Kowalewicz had won team bronze last year and silver yesterday in the 300m prone team.

"When the wind goes up, we train to know how to deal with it, so I am happy I did good in this windy shoot," he said.

Polish delight as silver medallist Tomasz Bartnik joined world champion Maciej Kowalewicz to display their medals in Baku ©ITG

"We needed to wait because we had finished and the other athletes were shooting in the standing position, so we needed to wait until almost the end because there are small differences between us and the rest of the athletes so we needed to wait almost until the last shot to know that I had gold and Tomasz Bartek had the silver medal," Kowalewicz said.

"It is the worst part, you can’t do anything you just need to wait, but I was happy with the result because it was my personal best score."

Katrine Lund of Norway won her first global gold medal in the women’s event, as she shot 581 to win the title.

Karolina Romanczyk of Poland took silver with a score of 579, while bronze went to Switzerland’s Silvia Guignard Schneider with the same score on countback.

"It was really big - I’ve been shooting a lot of 50m and 10m and tried to be the best that I can get but I have never stood on the podium alone," admitted Lund.

"I just went for it to get the best position I can get, I knew that I had been training the best I can I’d thought about the 300m for a whole year so it was really big that I got to stand on the top."

Norway's world champion Katrin Lund was delighted to occupy the top step of the podium alone for the first time ©ITG

In the men’s team event Bachmann, Gilles Dufaux and Sandro Greuter took gold for Switzerland with a combined score of 1,750.

A total of 1,746 won silver for Austria’s Bernhard Pickl, Andreas Thum and Alexander Schmirl, an individual gold medallist in 50m three position earlier in the week.

Bronze was taken by Norway’s Simon Claussen, Kim Andre Lund and Odd Arne Brekne with 1,743.

Yesterday they had won gold in the 300m prone event.

Norway won gold in the women’s team event with Lund joining Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jenny Vatne, whose combined score was 1,728.

Silver went to Switzerland’s Guignard Schneider, Anja Senti and Michele Bertschi with 1,716 while bronze went to Germany’s Lisa Mueller, Anna-Lena Geuther and Veronique Muenster with a total score of 1,690.