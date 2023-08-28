Ukraine and Kazakhstan continue to dominate running target events at ISSF World Championships

Ukraine and Kazakhstan continued to dominate the running target events at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Championships here in Baku.

Denys Babliuk shot a score of 384 to win Ukraine's second individual gold in the men's mixed running target.

His compatriot, Ihor Kizyma, a gold medallist yesterday, scored 381 and won a shoot-off against Kriss Grossheim of Germany for the silver medal.

"We are strong opponents, we love Ukraine and we came first," Babliuk said.

"I have very good emotions, it is my first gold medal in the World Championship but I am very happy, people at home will also be pleased because I won a gold medal."

Ukraine’s trio of Babliuk, Kizyma and Danylo Danilenko made a point of shaking hands with silver medallists Aaro Vuorimaa, Krister Holmberg and Niklas Hyvarinen of Finland and the South Korean bronze medallists Jeong You-Jin, Ha Kwangchul and Kwak Yong Bin before the medals were presented in the men’s team event.

Kazakhstan's women have been dominant in running target ©ITG

Kazakhstan have won every women’s running target gold medal on offer so far.

Alexandra Saduakassova beat her compatriot Zukhra Irnazarova 19-13 in a shoot-off to decide gold after both had finished on 378.

Ukraine’s Valentyna Honcharova took bronze with a score of 370.

Only two medals were awarded in the team event with Kazakhstan taking gold and Ukraine silver.