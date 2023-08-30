Poland’s Łukasz Czapla has won gold in running target open 50 metre with a score of 586 on the penultimate day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships here today.

Ihor Kizyma of Ukraine collected the silver medal with 582.

Emil Martinsson of Sweden claimed the bronze medal with 582,

Łukasz Czapla of Poland, in red, waits for other competitors to shoot before discovering that he had won gold at the ISSF World Shooting Championships today ©ITG

The 40-year-old Czapla, second in this event at the 2018 ISSF World Championships in Changwon, had been in silver medal position after the first slow phase of the competition on Tuesday with a score of 297points.

In the fast phase today, his score of 289 was sufficient to move him up to win gold.

He had previously won World Championship gold medals in this event at 2006, 2012 and 2014.

Denys Babliuk and Ihor Kizyma of Ukraine helped win another team gold in Baku today ©ITG

Ukraine added another team gold to their haul in a competition run alongside the individual event.

Kizyma collected his fifth medal of these Championships as he helped Danylo Danilenko and Denys Babliuk record a total score of 1743.

Martinsson, Andreas Bergstroem and Jesper Nyberg totalled 1731 to give Sweden the silver medal and Finland's Aaaro Vuorimaa, Krister Holmberg and Niklas Hyvarinen took bronze with 1728.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with the running target mixed 50m event.