Arnaud Courtier has been appointed as the director of Club France - the host nation's hospitality house for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Club France has been run by the French National Olympic Committee (CNSOF) at every Olympic Games since Seoul 1988.

The venue is used to promote French music, food and culture, and includes shops and exhibits.

It is also used as a meeting place for French athletes who celebrate medal wins there, while visitors can watch the Olympic and Paralympic action.

Business and networking will also take place at Club France with visitors from around the world.

After the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo brought the Olympic flag she had just received back to Club France in the Japanese capital.

Up to 20,000 people will be able to visit Club France at Paris 2024 at the same time.

It will be based in La Villette, the third largest park in France.

New CNOSF President David Lappartient requested the appointment of Arnaud Courtier ©Getty Images

Courtier, a special advisor to the President for the Olympics and Paralympics, was selected after a request by new CNOSF President David Lappartient, who took the top role earlier this month.

The CNOSF head is also President of the International Cycling Union and Courtier is a former chief executive of the French Cycling Federation, which Lappartient led for eight years.

Three-time ice dance Olympian Nathalie Péchalat was previously appointed Deputy President of Club France in October last year.

"It's a great challenge," Courtier said to L'Equipe.

"We're going to roll up our sleeves and deliver a beautiful Club France."

The CNOSF has been planning next year's Club France for two years and has budgeted €11 million (£9.5 million/$11.5 million).

During the day it will be free to enter during the Olympics, but a charge may be brought in for evenings.

There will be no charge at any point during the Paralympic Games.