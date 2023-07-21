France create supporters' club to help team achieve Paris 2024 target of best performance for 76 years

A rallying call has been made for people to join a club of vocal French supporters for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

The French National Olympic and Sports Committee and French Paralympic and Sports Committee are urging the country’s passionate fans to join "Allez les Bleus".

The team of French supporters is being put together just days before the country celebrates the one-year countdown to the start of the Olympics.

"Allez Les Bleus" is set to come into force at several events in France before the Olympics and Paralympics ©Allez Les Bleus

"Our athletes need you to win as many medals as possible in 2024," a statement on the official French Olympic team website read.

"Allez les Bleus is the movement that brings together all the supporters of the French Olympic and Paralympic team.

"One objective – to be the engine of the atmosphere to support our Blues in the stands and elsewhere.

"Come on Les Blues, it doesn’t stop at the competition.

"How?

"Join the movement, via Club Paris 2024, to meet and create French enthusiasm at the Games."

French fans who have already sealed tickets for Paris 2024 will be able to secure places in the stands that will be reserved for "atmosphere leaders" to help increase the noise levels in support of the home team.

"Allez les Bleus" is set to come into force during test events for the Paris 2024 Olympics and other matches featuring France.

The system is due to be trialled at the Co’Met Arena in Orléans on August 7 when France are scheduled to face Venezuela in preparation for the International Basketball Federation Basketball World Cup.

It is also set to be in operation at the Paris 2024 triathlon test event on August 19 and 20 at Pont Alexandre III.

France is aiming for its first top-five finish at the Olympics since London 1948 when it won 10 gold medals, including José Beyaert in the men's cycling road race ©Getty Images

France has targeted a top-five finish on the Olympic medals table at Paris 2024, something it has not achieved since London 1948, when it won a total of 29 medals, including 10 gold.

Its medallists in the British capital included Micheline Ostermeyer, who won gold in the shot put and discus and bronze in the high jump before retiring to become one of the world's top concert pianists.

Other gold medallists included José Beyaert, winner of the men's individual road cycling race.

At Tokyo 2020, it secured a haul of 33 medals, which was its joint-lowest tally at the Olympics in the 21st century.