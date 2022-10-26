Péchalat to lead preparations for Club France hospitality space at Paris 2024

Three-time Olympian Nathalie Péchalat is to lead the organisation of Club France, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) hospitality and meeting hub, during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Club France will be the place for sports enthusiasts, a lively and festive meeting point," promised Péchalat, who joined the CNOSF Board in 2021.

"It is a project that I wish to unite and reflect the image of what France is today, with its know-how and its values."

Péchalat partnered Fabian Bourzat in ice dancing at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics in a sporting career which also brought them World Championship bronze medals in 2012 and 2014.

Péchalat became French Ice Sports Federation President in 2020 and was the French Chef de Mission at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

She has been named présidente déléguée for Club France.

Nathalie Péchalat, left, competed at three Olympic Games in ice dance before moving into sports administration ©Getty Images

"I am honoured to have been entrusted with this role, to be able to actively contribute to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," Péchalat added.

She will be responsible for the "conceptualisation, management and animation", of the Club France site planned for La Villette in the north-east of Paris.

Club France is expected to operate from July 26 to August 11 2024.

The CNOSF has established a Club France facility at every Olympics from 1988 to 2016, describing it as "the beating heart of French sport at the Games".

In Rio de Janeiro, Club France featured a promotional booth for the Paris 2024 Olympic bid before the city was confirmed as host in 2017 along with Los Angeles for 2028.

COVID-19 restrictions meant the hospitality programmes were cancelled at both Tokyo and Beijing.