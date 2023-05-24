Slovenia House for Paris 2024 to be located in Parc de la Villette

Slovenia has announced that its hospitality house at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris will be based in Parc de la Villette, one of the biggest parks in the French capital.

Slovenian Olympic Committee President Franjo Bobinac signed the deal during a visit to inspect preparations for Paris 2024.

The House will be based in Paris’ third biggest park, 137 acres in area and which houses a large concentration of cultural venues, including the City of Science and Industry, Europe's largest science museum, three major concert venues, and the prestigious Conservatoire de Paris.

A number of countries are planning to have their hospitality houses in Parc de la Villette during Paris 2024 to take advantage of its close connections to the Olympic Village, including host nation France.

It is also well served by public transport with Paris Métro stations Corentin Cariou on Line 7 and Porte de Pantin on Line 5.

Parc de la Villette was built between 1984 and 1987 by French architect Bernard Tschumi on a site which previously acted as the national wholesale meat market after slaughterhouses were built there in 1867 on the orders of Napoléon III.

Slovenia House hopes to showcase the country’s economy, tourism, agriculture, gastronomy, science and culture.

This year’s Olympics marks a significant milestone as it is the centenary of gymnast Leon Štukelj winning gold medals at Paris 1924 in the all-around and horizontal bar events.

Štukelj, who was representing Yugoslavia at the Games, is considered one of the first athletes from Slovenia to have risen to the top of their sport internationally.

Slovenia House at Paris 2024 hopes to showcase the country’s economy, tourism, agriculture, gastronomy, science and culture ©OCS

"We are very pleased to have signed the lease and secured such an outstanding location for the Slovenia House during the Paris Olympic Games," Bobinac said.

"After the Slovenia House in Pyeongchang [2018], we are coming back to France next year - with 2024 being the 100th anniversary of Leon Štukelj winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris.

"In addition to the traditionally outstanding sports results achieved by our athletes, we will also stand head-to-head with the most prominent [National] Olympic Committees in terms of business acumen, comprehensively showcasing everything Slovenia has to offer through our activities and programmes and attracting many athletes, businesspeople, politicians, media representatives, and other guests to the Slovenia House.

"The Slovenia House will be close to the Olympic Village, making it easily accessible for our athletes.

"At the same time, we are pleased to have the French House as our neighbour, with the houses of Canada, the Czech Republic, The Netherlands, and Brazil also nearby.

"The Slovenia House will therefore be much more than just a place to celebrate the top results and medals won by our athletes - it will likewise offer an exceptional opportunity for meetings and events focused on presenting Slovenia in all its many dimensions.

"Together with our partners, it will help us bring Slovenia, France, and the world closer together.

"We are certain that the Slovenia House will be one of the most attractive spaces of its kind at the Paris Olympic Games."

Slovenia made its Olympic debut as an independent country at Barcelona 1992 following the break-up of Yugoslavia.

The country enjoyed its most successful performance at the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, winning a total of five medals, including three golds for canoeist Benjamin Savšek in the men’s slalom C-1, cyclist Primož Roglič in the men’s road time trial and sports climber Janja Garnbret in the women’s combined.