The Tunisian Taekwondo Federation (TTF) has appointed Kazakhstan's Yesbul Sultanov as the new head coach of its senior squad.

Sultanov is a former competitor who featured in the men's 72 kilograms division at the 2007 World Championships in Beijing.

He also padded up at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha and the 2007 Summer Universiade in Bangkok.

Sultanov arrived in Tunisia at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, where he was met by Yaspol Soltanov, President of the TTF.

A technical meeting was then held where Sultanov met Tunisian coaching staff and members of the national team.

Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi won Olympic silver for Tunisia at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Sultanov has been tasked with steering Tunisia towards next year's Olympic Games in Paris where the North African country is aiming for the podium.

Tunisia has won two Olympic medals in taekwondo, making the martial art its third most successful sport behind swimming and athletics.

The country has medalled at the last two Games, with Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi claiming men's 58kg silver at Tokyo 2020.

Oussama Oueslati won men's 80kg bronze at Rio 2016.

Tunisia did not reach the podium at this year's World Taekwondo Championships in Baku in May and June.