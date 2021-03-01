Jordanian and Tunisian Taekwondo Federations sign Memorandum of Understanding

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Jordan Taekwondo Federation and Tunisian Taekwondo Federation.

The MoU aims to increase the cooperation and coordination between the two governing bodies.

This will include joint training camps, the co-hosting of international tournaments and the exchange of technical and administrative experience.

Jordan Taekwondo Federation secretary Faisal Abdalat and Tunisian Taekwondo Federation vice-president Mohamed Ziyad Bin Al-Mansif signed the MoU in Amman.

The Tunisian Ambassador to Jordan, Khaled Al-Sahili, was also present.





Jordan earned its first Olympic medal in taekwondo at Rio 2016.

Ahmad Abughaush, also a world silver medallist in 2019 and bronze medallist in 2017, triumphed in the men's under-68-kilogram contest.

Tunisia is less established in taekwondo but also achieved an Olympic medal in the sport at Rio 2016.

Oussama Oueslati finished with bronze in the men's under-80kg.