Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Interim President Pedro Rocha has claimed that the 2030 FIFA World Cup joint bid with Portugal and Morocco is "stronger than ever".

Rocha recently hosted a meeting in Madrid with Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) chief Fernando Gomes and Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) President Fouzi Lekjaa.

With FIFA set to award the 2030 World Cup in December next year, it has been a tumultuous few weeks for RFEF after the kissing scandal involving its former President Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales, who resigned from his role on September 10, claimed in his resignation letter that his actions should not affect the "dream of 2030".

"There are powers that be that will prevent my return," he wrote.

"I do not want Spanish football to be harmed by this disproportionate campaign [against me].

"I make this decision after affirming that my stepping away will contribute to the stability that will allow Europe and Africa to continue together in the dream of 2030, that would bring the biggest event in the world to our country."

However, Rocha projected a positive image after the recent meeting.

"We walk and move forward hand in hand with a goal that moves and excites us," he said.

"The FIFA World Cup 2030 project is stronger than ever with the integration of Morocco in our project."

Morocco joined the Iberian 2030 bid in March and if they win, it will be the first time it will be held across two continents.

Gomes said that there will "be no better proposal than ours" while Lekjaa claimed it was an honour for Morocco to "join a candidacy with this strength and scope".

South America is also in the running for to host the centenary World Cup with 1930 hosts Uruguay combining with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

Reports earlier this month suggested that the Saudi Arabian-led bid including Greece and Egypt will not go ahead.

While there has been no public confirmation from football officials in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf nation has turned its attention towards the 2034 edition.

FIFA has been urged to consider human rights when awarding the 2030 edition and the global governing body has faced criticism after awarding the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar.