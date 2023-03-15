Moroccan Sports Minister Chakib Benmoussa has confirmed the country's part in a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The North African country came in as a replacement for Ukraine which has pulled out due to the war with Russia and governance concerns in its Football Association.

"I would like to announce that the Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup,” Benmoussa said, citing a letter from King Mohammed VI, as reported by Reuters.

Benmoussa spoke at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President's Outstanding Achievement Awards in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

A successful bid would "bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds," he said.

"It will also bring out the best in all of us – in effect a combination of genius, creativity, experience and means."

Morocco is separated from the Iberian countries only by the Strait of Gibraltar and had previously considered a bid for the 2030 tournament, potentially with Tunisia and Algeria.

Morocco's collaboration with Spain and Portugal represents a sixth FIFA World Cup bid ©Getty Images

It has made a record five unsuccessful bids for the 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, and 2026 editions.

Morocco is on good terms with FIFA after successfully staging the Club World Cup with less than two months' notice.

They also excelled on the pitch, with the men's national team enjoying a historic run to the semi-finals of Qatar 2022 where they eliminated both Spain and Portugal on the way.

A host for the 2030 World Cup is set to be decided at next year's FIFA Congress.

A South American bid including Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile is set to rival the Iberian bid, and Saudi Arabia hopes to lead a joint proposal with Egypt and Greece.

UEFA backed the Spanish and Portuguese bid when Ukraine joined it last year, but Greek involvement in a Saudi bid could appeal to some European nations.

Morocco's addition in contrast could split the African vote, given Egypt's involvement in the Saudi proposal.

The South American bid is significant given 2030 is set to mark 100 years since Uruguay held the first World Cup.