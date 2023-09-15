Former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has been ordered not to contact or get within 500 metres of Jenni Hermoso during his first appearance in court accused of sexual assault and coercion for kissing the player on the lips after the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The restraining order was made by the prosecutor at the High Court in Madrid today after Rubiales was summoned to appear for the first time.

The prosecutor has also demanded that Rubiales appear before the judge every two weeks while the investigation continues.

Those requests have been made to judge Francisco de Jorge who will make a decision over whether to apply such measures.

Rubiales reportedly denied the accusations of sexual assault and coercion in the complaint made by Hermoso during the hour-long hearing.

According to a sexual consent law passed in Spain last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.

Luis Rubiales, left, leaves the court in Madrid with his lawyer Olga Tubau after appearing in front of a judge for the first time ©Getty Images

Rubiales resigned from his roles as President of the RFEF and vice-president of UEFA on Sunday (September 10).

The decision came following three weeks of intense pressure over his widely-criticised conduct during the presentation ceremony following Spain's 1-0 victory over England in Sydney to secure the FIFA Women's World Cup title for the first time on August 20.

Hermoso has stressed that the kiss was not consensual and claimed that she "felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulsive-driven, sexist, out-of-place act" while alleging that she faced pressure from the RFEF to publicly defend Rubiales.

FIFA suspended Rubiales from his post and banned him for 90 days on August 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the General Assembly of the RFEF in which he claimed he was victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists."

During an interview on TalkTV where Rubiales announced his resignation, the 46-year-old said that the kiss was "mutual", and "my intentions were noble, enthusiastic, 100 per cent non-sexual".

He has also issued a general apology for his action, but refused to say sorry directly to Hermoso.

Meanwhile, most of Spain's World Cup-winning squad have said that they will continue to boycott the national team until further changes are made at RFEF.

The Spanish women's team said that they will continue to boycott the national team until further changes are made at RFEF ©Getty Images

The squad said they do not yet "feel in a safe place" and demanded for a restructuring of RFEF, resignation of the temporary President, a different organisation of women's football, new general secretary and Presidency cabinet, a new media department, and new thinking about the integrity department.

"The changes that have occurred are not enough for the players to feel in a safe place, where women are respected, where there is a commitment to women's football and where we can give our maximum performance," two-time Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas wrote in a letter on X, formerly Twitter.

"The players of the Spanish team are professionals, and what fills us most with pride is wearing the shirt of our team and always leading our country to the highest positions.

"For this reason, we believe that it is time to fight to show that these situations and practices have no place in our football or in our society and that the current structure needs changes.

"We do it so that the next generations can have a much more equal game that we all deserve."

This is set to create a selection headache for new coach Montse Tome, who was due to announce her first squad for the UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures this month.

Tome, who took over after the sacking of Jorge Vilda, was supposed to hold a press conference today, that was postponed.

Spain are due to play Sweden on September 22 and Switzerland on September 26.