Nguyễn Huy Hoàng is set to serve as flagbearer for Vietnam at Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

Swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng is set to lead Vietnam's delegation at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games as flagbearer on Saturday's (September 23) Opening Ceremony.

The 23-year-old won silver and bronze at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and will be looking to reach the top of the podium for the first time.

He did the same at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and is a medal hope for the Vietnamese who are aiming to win between two and five gold medals in China.

At the last edition of the Games, the country won five gold, 15 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

The country is due to be represented by a delegation including 90 coaches and 337 athletes competing in 31 sports.

High expectations have been placed on sports such as speak takraw, xiangqi, shooting, cycling, karate, weightlifting, and archery.

The targets have been made based on reports, analysis, and forecasts made by coaching staff of Vietnam's national sporting teams.

Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, left, also served as Vietnam's flagbearer at Tokyo 2020 alongside Quách Thị Lan ©Getty Images
Lại Lý Huynh, Nguyễn Thành Bảo, Nguyễn Minh Nhật Quang, Nguyễn Hoàng Yến, Lê Thị Kim Loan, and Nguyễn Thị Phi Liêm have all been named to compete in xiangqi. 

The six have all previously competed at the 2022 World Championships and last year's Asian Championships.

Taekwondo's 2017 world silver medallist Trương Thị Kim Tuyền, Southeast Asian Games tennis champion Lý Hoàng Nam, and archer Ðỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt are all expected to compete for medals in Hangzhou.

Cyclist Nguyễn Thị Thật, sport shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh, 2018 Asian Games women's steeplechase bronze medallist Nguyễn Thị Oanh, 400 metres runner Nguyễn Thị Huyền, and boxers Nguyễn Thị Tâm and Hà Thị Linh all also have hopes pinned on them.

The Games are set to run from September 23 until October 8's Closing Ceremony following a postponement.

Dates were initially set for September last year but were postponed four months earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.