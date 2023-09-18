A total of 79 athletes are set to represent Jordan in15 sports at the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©JOC

Princess Sara bint Feisal met with the Jordan’s 79-strong squad in Amman before they set off to Hangzhou for the Asian Games.

The daughter of Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) President and International Olympic Committee Executive Board member Prince Feisal Al Hussein is leading the Jordanian delegation to Hangzhou 2022, which is due to start on Saturday (September 23).

A total of 79 athletes are set to represent Jordan in archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, golf, gymnastics, judo, karate, esports, shooting, taekwondo, triathlon and weightlifting.

Princess Sara expressed her confidence that the athletes would make Jordan proud and urged them to achieve the best possible results.

JOC secretary general Rana Al Sa’eed also welcomed the delegation and wished them well in their final preparations for the Games.

The meeting saw the Jordian athletes receive updates on travel and accommodation for Hangzhou 2022, as well as a briefing on doping guidance which is expected to be monitored by the delegation’s medical team.

Princess Sara bint Feisal is set to lead Jordan at Hangzhou 2022 ©OCA
It will Jordan’s eighth appearance at the Asian Games since making its debut at Seoul 1986.

Jordan has won 45 medals, including five golds, 16 silvers and 24 bronzes.

At Jakarta Palembang 2018, Jordan produced their best performance with two golds, one silver and nine bronzes.

The golds came courtesy of Julyana Al-Sadeq in taekwondo and Haidar Al-Rasheed in ju-jitsu.

Hangzhou was supposed to host the Asian Games last year but they were postponed due to the strict COVID-19 protocols in China.

They are due to conclude on October 8. 