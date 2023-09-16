China has named 886 athletes to compete at Hangzhou 2022 ©OCA

Host nation China has named an 886-strong athlete delegation for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and has instructed participants to "raise their political awareness".

In total, the Chinese contingent is comprised of 1,239 people including all support staff.

There are due to be 449 men and 437 women competing 40 sports for the Chinese in the country's third hosting of the Games after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

The athlete delegation has an average age of 25, while 13-year-old skateboarder Cui Chenxi is the youngest and 60-year-old bridge player Dai Jianming is the oldest.

The number falls short of surpassing the record 977 Chinese athletes that took part in the 2010 Asian Games.

Gao Zhidan says China's athletes have been instructed to "raise their political awareness" ©Getty Images

China has topped the medals table at every Asian Games since 1982 and is aiming to do so again according to Director of the National Sports Bureau Gao Zhidan.

In addition to the sporting "requirements", athletes have been reminded to "bring glory to the country, and fully demonstrate the immense power of China's modern sports practice," Gao said as reported by Xinhua.

Team members have also been told to increase their "political awareness", remember the "greater cause of the nation" and "present a positive image of China's reform, development and social progress to Asia and the international community."

"Be good hosts, conduct extensive friendly exchanges and demonstrate our country's good image of reform and opening up, economic development, and social progress to Asian and international communities," Gao said.

China's presence in the pool is led by swimmer Qin Heiyang who won four gold medals at the this year's World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

Qin Heiyang is one of China's top medal prospects and is searching for his first Asian Games gold in Hangzhou ©Getty Images

He was also part of China's gold medal-winning 4x100 metres medley at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 but only claimed two individual bronzes.

There are due to be 630 Chinese athletes making their Asian Games debuts in Hangzhou, with fencing coach and Olympic gold medallist Lei Shing urging them not to focus solely on results but look for growth.

"It is a different mindset as a coach," Lei said, as reported by the South China Morning Post

"I need to try my best to help the athletes improve their skills and performances at international events. 

"The Asian Games is a great opportunity for them to learn from athletes of other countries and gain experience."