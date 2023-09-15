Japan is considering implementing protective measures for its athletes at Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

Japan is considering implementing protective measures for its athletes at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games due to "anti-Japanese sentiment" in host country China.

Tensions between the two nations have risen after the Japanese Government made the decision to release contaminated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) President Yasuhiro Yamashita confirmed that the organisation is coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and the Japanese Embassy in Beijing to identify what measures need to be taken.

"Depending on the situation, we'd like to have appropriate communication (with athletes) for them to avoid any trouble," International Olympic Committee member Yamashita said, as reported by Kyodo News.

Yamashita, an Olympic judo gold medallist at Los Angeles 1984, stated that the JOC has not issued specific alerts for governing bodies.

JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita has confirmed that his organisation has met with the Foreign Ministry and Japanese Embassy in Beijing to discuss potential protective measures for athletes ©Getty Images
The country is planning to send around 1,100 athletes to Hangzhou 2022 which is set to take place from September 23 to October 8 this year.

Japan's decision to release the contaminated water into the ocean came after the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, gave its approval. 

Japan says the water is safe but it has received criticism from China.

The Hangzhou 2022 host nation's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that Japan had showed selfishness and arrogance while not fully consulting the international community before taking the decision.

Tensions have risen between China and Japan after the latter released contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean ©Getty Images
China is the biggest buyer of seafood from Japan, despite banning imports from 10 prefectures including Fukushima and capital city Tokyo.

It has extended an existing ban on seafood imports from Fukushima, which has been in place since the Daiichi power plant was heavily damaged due to the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

Japan is the second-most successful nation at the Asian Games on 1,032 gold medals, 441 titles away from leaders China. 

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be Japan's 18th consecutive appearance at the continental event, having competed at every edition since the first in 1951 in New Delhi. 

The Games were originally scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 2022 but were postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.