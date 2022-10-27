Leading officials from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) met Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) President Prince Feisal Al Hussein during a visit to the Middle East nation.

WADA President Witold Bańka and director general Olivier Niggli held meetings with Al-Khasawneh and Jordanian Minister of Youth Mohammad Al-Nabulsi in capital Amman.

They then sat down with Prince Feisal, an International Olympic Committee Executive Board member, at his nearby offices where they were joined by JOC secretary general Nasser Majali and Kamal Al Hadidi, head of both Jordan Anti-Doping Organization and West Asia Anti-Doping Organization.

The meetings covered a broad range of topics, including how to build capacity and develop the regional anti-doping programme, particularly in the areas of testing, education, scientific research, and athlete engagement.

"The role played by the sport movement and Governments of the world in anti-doping is extremely important," said Bańka.

"It is vital that WADA leadership meets with sports groups and Government representatives from different regions of the world to share perspectives and discuss how to further strengthen the global anti-doping system in order to protect athletes and safeguard the integrity of sports competition.

"I thank HRH Prince Feisal, Dr Al-Khasawneh and Dr Al-Nabulsi for their time and their support for our mission.

Today, senior leadership of WADA met with the President of the Jordan Olympic Committee and the Jordanian Prime Minister to discuss matters related to clean sport in that country and throughout the West Asia region | https://t.co/FWl6wJd3Dy@PrimeMinistry @FeisalAlHussein pic.twitter.com/6VD5xxg8fO — WADA (@wada_ama) October 26, 2022

"We appreciate Jordan’s continued commitment to WADA, especially by leading the promotion of regional and international collaboration across a range of clean sport initiatives."

This meeting forms part of a three-day visit to Jordan and Lebanon where Bańka is due to deliver lectures to students of sports science at the University of Jordan in Amman today and Saint Joseph’s University in Lebanese capital Beirut tomorrow.

Bańka and Niggli are also set to address the West Asia Anti-Doping Education Symposium, hosted in Beirut by the Lebanon Olympic Committee and West Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organization.

"As we have committed to do as part of WADA’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, it is key that we engage and collaborate with all of our stakeholders to ensure that we are delivering on our mission for doping-free sport," added Niggli.

"Each country and each sport, no matter the size or number of athletes, is an important part of the global anti-doping system.

"It is essential that we speak regularly with them to exchange on their policies and provide assistance where and when needed.

"Ultimately, the anti-doping community must continue to collaborate and work together towards the same goal of providing fair competition for athletes all over the globe."