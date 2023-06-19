The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has appointed Rana Nazmi Al-Saeed as its new secretary general.

Al-Saeed was confirmed in the role by JOC President Prince Feisal Al Hussein, also a member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board.

She previously held the role of director of sports federations affairs at the JOC, supervising numerous projects with local governing bodies, as well as regional and international organisations.

The new appointment comes after Nasser Majali served as JOC secretary general for six years, overseeing the country's first Olympic medals in its history.

This included a maiden gold for taekwondo's Ahmad Abughaush at Rio 2016.

Nasser Majali is leaving his role at the Jordan Olympic Committee after six years ©JOC

Majali said he was hoping for a "new beginning" and "different experience" although he will remain as secretary general of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, a role he was appointed to in January.

"During the past six years, I had the opportunity to get to know more about Jordanian sports closely and to be close to all the efforts made by the entire system in order to achieve success and sports excellence, as I lived moments of victory and joy for our heroes and heroines and felt that great pride that the heroes feel the moment the Jordanian flag was raised and the royal anthem was played in major tournaments and major sports forums," Majali said.

"I also extend my sincere wishes for success to Mrs. Rana Al-Saeed in her new assignment as secretary general of the Jordan Olympic Committee and I am confident that she will make all efforts to continue the development of Jordanian sports."