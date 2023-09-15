Aleksandra Mirosław of Poland and Bassa Mawem of France have sealed Paris 2024 Olympic Games quotas after winning the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Speed European Qualifier in Rome.

Both athletes represented their nations when sport climbing made its debut at the Games in Japanese capital Tokyo in 2021.

They will be back for the second consecutive edition if their respective National Olympic Committees select them.

Mirosław, who finished fourth in Tokyo, beat compatriot Aleksandra Kałucka with a timing of 6.36sec in the final.

Earlier in qualification, the two-time world champion broke her own world record with an effort of 6.34.

Kałucka clocked 7.41 after a stumble towards the end.

"Tonight was magic," Mirosław told the IFSC broadcast.

"My road to Paris is through Rome.

Bassa Mawem was involved in an intense battle with Marcin Dzieński of Poland with the Frenchman winning 5.28 to 5.34 ©Getty Images

"I'm very excited to be here and be a part of the event.

"For the first time in a long time I was really able to enjoy the competition.

"I found a new mindset and I'm really happy for that."

Among men, Mawem was involved in an intense battle with Marcin Dzieński of Poland in the men's final.

However, the 38-yearold French climber pipped Dzieński 5.28 to 5.34.

Mawem will be hoping to fly the French flag on home soil after an injury forced him out of Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, It was a disappointing day for home hope and 2019 world champion Ludovico Fossali, who exited in the quarter-finals.