Jakob Schubert of Austria has taken his second gold medal on the last day of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships after sealing the men's boulder and lead title.

The triumph booked his return to the Olympic Games as it served as a qualification event for Paris 2024.

His total of 183.6 propelled him to the top of the podium and added to the lead gold won earlier at the PostFinance Arena in Bern.

"It's so crazy," Schubert said.

"It kind of feels like the lead, it all went so fast.

"Today was a big day, obviously I knew I had to do really well in boulder to have a chance for that Olympic ticket and the boulder round couldn’t have gone any better for me I think.

"My dream was to go into the lead [discipline] with a lead and then keep my nerves under control, and I think I did a really good job of doing that in the lead route."

Schubert will be joined in Paris by the United States' Colin Duffy and Tomoa Narasaki of Japan as they picked up respective scores of 160.7 and 156.7.

Duffy was the youngest climber to compete in the sport's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and evidently grew in confidence throughout the competition in Bern.

"It felt amazing," Duffy said.

"I was just honoured to be on the stage in the World Championships boulder and lead final.

"This is the most difficult and proud final I have ever made.

"I just wanted to go into today, enjoy my climbing and not care about the result.

"I was able to enjoy every second on the wall in the boulder and stayed calm in the lead route and I'm very happy to be standing here with another Olympic spot."