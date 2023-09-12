The heads of public transport agencies in Sondrio and Brescia have underlined their determination to improve connectivity in the Lombardy region for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Representatives of the two agencies recently staged a meeting where they signed an agreement with a view to Milan Cortina 2026, as reported by Italian newspaper Sondrio Today.

Giovanni Gianotti and Giancarlo Gentilini, the heads of the respective Sondrio and Brescia local public transport agencies, held discussions along with directors Quirino Gianoli and Massimo Lazzarini.

They spoke about plans to strengthen links with the proposed expansion of railway services on the Tirano-Sondrio-Milan and Brescia-Iseo-Edolo lines.

It is hoped that efforts will ensure an improvement in public transport networks for Milan Cortina 2026 and beyond.

Milan is the capital of Lombardy and is due to host the Opening Ceremony at the San Siro of the next Winter Olympic Games, as well as speed skating, short track and ice hockey.

Lombardy is also due to host Alpine skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboard and freestyle in Livigno and Bormio.

Bormio is set to stage the men's downhill, Alpine combined, super-G, giant slalom and slalom events during Milan Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

"As the Local Public Transport Agency of the Sondrio basin we have been discussing with the province for some time to analyse the public transport network in relation to the Olympic event," said Gianotti.

"As for all other aspects, the territory will have to make itself be ready to manage an extraordinary flow of people, guaranteeing efficiency and sustainability.

"In this context, we place the strengthening of the collaboration already underway with the Brescia agency which will allow us to improve connections with a fundamental hub such as Valcamonica, up to Brescia and Bergamo, to limit private traffic to the benefit of public road and rail transport.

"An objective that also looks beyond 2026 and which involves residents and tourists.

"In this project we count on the collaboration of the Lombardy Region with which we will discuss to start the experimental phase of the service."

Gentilini said the Brescia and Sondrio agencies wanted to ensure "an efficient, reliable and environmentally sustainable transport network" for Milan Cortina 2026.

"The hope of the Agencies, thanks to the awaited collaboration of the Lombardy region, is that, starting from the sporting event, they will be able to consolidate the strengthening of the public transport network in favour of the populations residing in the valleys and of tourists," added Gentilini.