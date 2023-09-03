Bormio declared on "right path" for Milan Cortina 2026 after two-day inspection

Bormio has been declared to be on the "right path" to staging the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games following two-day inspection of the Stelvio ski slope.

A team from the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) have been in Bormio to inspect the site which is due to stage men's downhill, Alpine combined, super-G, giant slalom and slalom events during Milan Cortina 2026 as well as ski mountaineering that is set to make its Olympic debut.

Work is underway to redevelop the Stelvio slope thanks to a joint €21.3 million (£17.6 million/$22.9 million) investment from the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Bormio.

Under the plans, a permanent grandstand will be built at the bottom of the slope as well as renovations to the main ski lift and upgrades to the snowmaking, lighting and electrical power distribution systems.

The two-day inspection, carried out last week, saw FIS officials assess the slope and the running of the project.

"The routine inspection has taken on Olympic importance," said FIS race director Markus Waldner and Massimo Rinaldi, sports director of the national team for the Italian Winter Sports Federation in a report by Italian newspaper Intorno Tirano.

"We are on the right path and we must now stick to the timetable and the technical and territorial requirements."

Bormio has hosted the Alpine Ski World Championships twice, in 1984 and 2005, and is a regular stop on the World Cup circuit.

Ski mountaineering is among the sports that are set to take place on the Stelvio slope ©Getty Images

The ski area boasts 50 kilometres of marked runs, 15 lifts and several ski schools.

"Our starting point was high technology and safety, and these pillars guided us in the redefinition of the Stelvio slope," said Bormio councillor Samanta Antonioli.

"This slope is our pride and the business card that promotes Bormio and the Valtellina all over the world.

"After these interventions, it will become one of the most beautiful tracks on the circuit."

"These have been two extremely positive days for Bormio.

"We are following the established program and not only are we committed to the Olympics, but we are planning the future of our country for the next decades.

"The planned interventions will raise Bormio at the level of the most important ski resorts in Europe.

"The objective is ambitious, but we have all it takes to achieve it, and the result of this inspection confirmed it.

"With commitment, determination and unity of purpose, to all the levels, we will be able to do it."