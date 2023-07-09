Tenders sought for Cavalese transport hub to be finished for Milan Cortina 2026

A call for tenders has been launched for the construction of a new transport hub in Cavalese to be completed in time for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The project worth approximately €12.3 million (£10.5 million/$13.5 million) is set to serve as a bus station, depot for 15 buses, charging point for electric buses and an underground car park with 137 spaces.

This would be connected to the Bus Rapid Transit project running from Trento to Fiemme and Fassa.

Work is expected to be completed by 2025 in time for Milan Cortina 2026.

President of the Autonomous Province of Trentino Maurizio Fugatti claimed the project would serve as a sustainability initiative for the Winter Games.

"In addition to contributing to the sustainability of the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, this work will bequeath to the Fiemme valley and the whole of Trentino an innovative logistic and infrastructural hub for the future mobility of our valleys and our territories," he said, as reported by Italian news agency Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata.

Val di Fiemme in the Trento region is due to host ski jumping and Nordic combined at the Giuseppe Dal Ben Ski Jumping Arena, and cross-country skiing and Nordic combined at the Lago di Tesero Cross Country Stadium during the next Winter Olympics.

The latter venue is also set to stage Para cross-country skiing and biathlon during the Winter Paralympics.

The Winter Olympics are due to be held from February 6 to 22 2026, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.

It is due to be held across an area covering approximately 22,000 square kilometres, although preparations have been marred by disruption.