Hundreds of people turned out at a school in Kahuta to celebrate the launch of World Taekwondo's Asia Development Foundation (ADF) Cares Programme.

An Opening Ceremony was staged at Iram Model School in the Pakistani city situated in Rawalpindi district of Punjab.

The event drew about 900 people including approximately 300 students and their parents as well as local community members and officials.

Among the attendees were Raja Wasim Ahmed, head of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Iram Sikander, principal of Iram Model School and College.

The ADF Cares Programme is set to run for a one-year period and benefit around 1,000 people, including largely orphans and school students.

Ahmed believes the project will provide young people in Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Rawalpindi and Haripur with access to taekwondo training, equipment, and competition opportunities as well as educational and leadership training.

"I am honoured to be here today to inaugurate the World Taekwondo Cares Programme in Kahuta," said Ahmed.

The ADF Cares Programme is expected to give young people in Pakistan the opportunity to train in taekwondo ©World Taekwondo

"This programme is a joint initiative of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, World Taekwondo, Iram Model School and College Kahuta and the Asia Development Foundation.

"It is a testament to the commitment of these organisations to providing opportunities for young people in Pakistan to learn and grow through the sport of taekwondo particularly for remote areas.

"Taekwondo is a great way for young people to stay active, learn discipline, and develop self-confidence.

"It is also a great way to build relationships and make friends."

Sikander added: "We feel honoured to have this opening ceremony here in Kahuta.

"I, as principal of Iram Model School and College, am grateful and obliged to have a successful management of the World Taekwondo Cares Programme and thankful for the ADF for giving this opportunity to my young students.

"The Cares Programme will serve the community as the Olympic sport of taekwondo teaches us the most important segments in life such as respect, discipline, sportsmanship, self-confidence, peace, and self-satisfaction.

"My best prays are with the team for the World Taekwondo Care Programme for doing wonderful jobs in uplifting the lives of young kids.

"I am positive to look forward to having more such kind of programs in my area of responsibility."