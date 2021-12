Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was dominant in the men's super-G in Bormio today, to claim his 10th career International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup race victory.

Kilde finished in a time of 1min 27.95sec on the Italian course, 0.72sec in front of Raphael Haaser of Austria, who achieved his maiden podium.

It was his third gold medal in super-G this season from four races so far.

Haaser took silver in front of his compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr, giving Austria two spots on the podium.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States was fourth, with a sizable gap back to fifth-placed Beat Feuz of Switzerland.

Another podium first on the Stelvio! Raphael Haaser claims his very first super-G World Cup podium today👏#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/JENRXmQ2p8 — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) December 29, 2021

Completing the top 10 were France's Matthieu Bailet, Swiss skiers Stefan Rogentin and World Cup leader Marco Odermatt, France's Blaise Giezendanner and Italian Mattia Casse.

Odermatt is now 276 points in front of second-placed Kilde, giving him a dominant lead equivalent to nearly three race wins over his closest challenger.

Austrian Matthias Mayer is third in the overall standings, having finished 13th today.

Kriechmayr is fourth and Alexis Pinturault of France, who was 23rd, is fifth overall.

Competition is scheduled to end tomorrow in Bormio with another leg of the super-G.