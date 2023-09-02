Brazil's showing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being celebrated by a new exhibition installed in the eMuseum of Sport in partnership with the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

"Team Brazil in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020" records the achievements of the athletes who helped their country earn a record seven gold medals in Japan as attention turns towards the imminent Paris 2024 Olympics.

The virtual visit can be made through the www.emuseudoesporte.com.br portal.

The eMuseum of Sport was created after the Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympics as a virtual hub to engage athletes, sports entities, museums and fans with the preservation of sports memories in a new and collaborative form.

"From now on, through this long-standing partnership with the COB, the Brazilian medallists of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be eternalised in the hearts of all," said Bianca Gama, manager of the eMuseum of Sport.

"We deliver an environment translated into English for dissemination at the international level, thus showing the world our achievements and the great examples given by our athletes."

Visitors to Brazil's eMuseum of Sport exhibition celebrating the country's Tokyo 2020 medallists will be virtually introduced by artistic gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who won gold in the vault and silver in the individual all-around event ©Getty Images

The curatorship was carried out by the Department of Culture and Olympic Values, and the images are from the collection of the COB.

"The partnership with eMuseu do Esporte allows us to bring Olympic Culture to many spectators," said Carolina Araújo, COB's manager of Culture and Olympic Values.

"Reviewing the performance of our athletes at the Tokyo Games, in addition to being very exciting, makes us even more excited for the Paris 2024 Games.

"We hope to cause the same sensation in the public."

Those who visit the exhibition will be virtually welcomed by Rebeca Andrade, who became Brazil’s first artistic gymnastics Olympic medallist in taking vault gold and all-around individual silver at the Tokyo Games.

She was one of 21 Brazilian medal-winners in Japan, of whom nine were female.

Double Olympic sailing champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze are among Brazil's Tokyo 2020 medallists celebrated in a new installation in its eMuseum of Sport ©Getty Images

All of them are present in the eMuseum of Sport exhibition: Rayssa Leal, who earned skateboarding silver aged 13; Luisa Stefani and Laura Pigossi, who won the first Brazilian medal in tennis with bronze in the women’s doubles; Beatriz Ferreira, boxing silver medallist; Ana Marcela Cunha, who won gold in the 10 kilometre open swimming, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, two-time Olympic sailing champions; Mayra Aguiar, bronze medallist in judo and first Brazilian athlete to win three Olympic medals; and the silver medal-winning women's volleyball team.

The men’s category features Ítalo Ferreira, a gold medallist on his surfing debut; canoeing gold medallist Isaquias Queirós; middleweight boxing champion Herbert Conceição; the two-time Olympic football champions; skateboarding silver medallists Pedro Barros and Kelvin Hoefler and bronze medallists Thiago Braz, in the pole vault, judoka Daniel Cargnin, swimmers Fernando Scheffer and Bruno Fratus, Alison dos Santos in the 400m hurdles and boxer Abner Teixeira.

With Portuguese and English versions, the eMuseum of Sport is also accessible to people with visual impairment, with audio description of the entire collection, as well as to the hearing impaired with Libras.

"Accessibility is always a premise of the eMuseum of Sport in all its achievements, to ensure the inclusion of all," Gama added.

"We are an eMuseum that rescues the past, preserving memory in order to inspire everyone in the present, looking to the future.

"So let the new medallists of the Paris 2024 Olympics come."