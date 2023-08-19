Software company Salesforce has launched a programme to train athletes for careers in technology through its continued partnership with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

An eight-week Athlete Customer Relationship Management Reskilling Programme is ran on Salesforce's Trailhead platform, and has featured participation from more than 50 athletes who have represented the US at the Olympics and Paralympics.

The programme covers digital skills, experience with Salesforce technology and one-on-one mentorship with a view to a career at the company or one of its customers or partners and easing the transition to corporate life from sport.

Dani Aravich, who has represented the US in the women's T47 400 metres at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics and Nordic skiing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, and four-time Olympic luge athlete Chris Mazdzer are among those who have participated in the programme.

Mazdzer claimed it had been a "game-changer for both current and retired Team USA athletes".

Two-time Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton hailed the initiative for providing "mentorship, hands-on experience, and networking with business professionals and fellow Team USA athletes".

The senior vice-president of Saleforce's Trailhead Ann Weeby explained the purpose of the programme.

"Through mentorship and hands-on learning on Trailhead, US Olympic and Paralympic athletes can gain the confidence and skills they need to transition from professional athletes to technology professionals and tech leaders, fuelling both their careers and the growth of the Salesforce ecosystem," Weeby said.

The US are the only nation to have exceeded 1,000 gold medals at the Summer Olympics and one of four to have won more than 100 at the Winter Games.

It also leads the all-time medals table for the Summer Paralympics and is second for the Winter edition.

Salesforce is a partner of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles, and secured a seven-year partnership with Team USA - the USOPC's brand for its Olympic and Paralympic teams - in 2021.

The company is also a sponsor of next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and has a deal with the German Olympic Sports Confederation.