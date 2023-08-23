Jimena Saldaña has been announced as the new secretary general of Panam Sports, replacing Ivar Sisniega.

Sisniega stepped down from his role with Panam Sports in June to become executive vice-president of the Mexican Football Federation.

A search began for his replacement, with Panam Sports President Neven Ilic only requiring one phone call to Saldaña to persuade her to take up the post.

"I always knew that this call would change my life in a very important way," Saldaña said.

"I am very grateful for the trust of President Ilic, the Executive Committee and the staff, who have opened the doors for me.

"I am getting on a train moving at full speed at a crucial moment.

"What I need now is to support everyone and close the chapter of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games with a flourish."

Saldaña was the first female to be named as vice-president of the Mexican Olympic Committee and first female member of the Executive Council for America of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

Saldaña’s other roles in sports administration include as vice-president of Centro Caribe Sports and until a few weeks ago, second vice-president of Panam Sports.

Speaking about her new role Saldaña said: "The truth is that I do it with great joy and responsibility.

"I have a very special affection for Panam Sports, I have it in my heart.

"There is a young, very professional work team and that motivates me a lot.

"The main objective is that there is sustainable growth, that the National Olympic Committees are stronger and that we close the sporting gap between countries."

One of Saldaña’s first assignments was a visit to Santiago alongside President of the Argentine Olympic Committee Mario Moccia, to assess preparations for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The visit included meetings with Panam Sports staff and a tour of sports venues and the Pan American Games Village.

"I am very happy and calm with what I have seen," Saldaña said.

"Red flags always arise in this type of event, where you have to pay more attention.

"But the truth is that I see them excellently well-prepared.

"The sports venues are advancing at high speeds and everything will surely arrive on time.

"The Village is spectacular, I think it is the best we have ever had."

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are due to be held from October 20 to November 5 in Santiago, Chile, with the Parapan American Games set to follow from November 17 to 26.