The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has launched a new ombudsman and ethics channel to address complaints from athletes and others involved in the Olympic Movement.

The new channel is aimed at promoting transparency and to facilitate a unified approach for any complaints, especially for those involved in events outside the country.

A WhatsApp number - +55 31 98947-7889 - is the latest addition to tool first introduced by the COB in 2018.

"We continue to work for a sport committed to ethics and transparency," said COP President Paulo Wanderley.

"Since 2018, COB has offered the Ombudsman and Ethics Channel tool, focusing on creating a culture of prevention, in addition to protecting our athletes and everyone related to the Olympic Movement."

Complaints can be reported by sending "hello" on the WhatsApp number, following which the person will be asked to enter the company code: COB.

The complaints will be forwarded to the COB compliance officer for investigation following the process.

"The purpose of unifying the ombudsman and ethics channels is to facilitate access by COB's internal and external audiences, whether in their day-to-day operations or on missions," COB compliance officer Nelson Valsoni said.

"In addition to the channels known to the Olympic Movement, WhatsApp facilitates this communication, especially in missions outside the country."

Complaints related to moral harassment, physical aggression, harassment or sexual abuse, doping, corruption, fraud or theft, manipulation of results, conflict of interests, failure to comply with internal policies and rules can be filed with the help of the new channel.

All complaints will be anonymous, and the channel will also help with issues related to Internal Commission for the Prevention of Accidents and Harassment (CIPAA), in compliance with the requirement of art. 23, II, of Law 14,457/22.