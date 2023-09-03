Football Australia has called for a major infrastructure boost ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and lambasted the Queensland Government for its "bias" against the code.

With six of the eight proposed 2032 Olympic football venues in Queensland, Football Australia said there was a critical lack of suitable training venues in the state, Brisbane Times reports.

In a submission to a federal inquiry into Australia's preparedness to host the Brisbane Olympics, the national governing body called for a feasibility study into an upgrade of Perry Park into a 10,000 to 15,000-seat stadium and improved facilities across the state that could be used as Games training venues.

Football Australia also pointed out that while football is Queensland’s number one team-based participation sport "it does not have a state training centre, whereas smaller sports as Union, Netball, AFL and NRl have state centres".

"This is a glaring omission in Brisbane 2032’s planning."

Football Australia said it had been "surprised" by the lack of consultation from organisers regarding Olympic infrastructure.

"In a scenario where collaboration and communication are quintessential, the omission of FA's insights and opinions raises concerns about the tournament’s preparedness for Brisbane 2032 with respect to football."

During the group stage of the recent FIFA Women's World Cup, Australia played host to 16 national teams, with the other 16 based across the Tasman in New Zealand.

Football Australia has pointed out that it is becoming increasingly difficult for football matches to be arranged in Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium because of the number of music concerts booked for the venue ©Getty Images

With both men's and women's competitions during the Olympics, Football Australia said there could be more than 30 teams - and they would primarily be based in Queensland, with additional sites in NSW and Victoria.

That would require up to 40 training facilities across the three states, as Sydney and Melbourne were also slated to host Olympic football matches.

"Across the three same states for FWWC23, FIFA required 15 facilities, which was still difficult at the required standard," Football Australia said, as quoted by Brisbane Times.

Football Australia also noted in its submission that Brisbane was the only Australian city that lacked a modern, "tier two" stadium and said it was getting increasingly difficult for the sport to find room in the calendar to play at Suncorp Stadium.

Seven concerts, involving Paul McCartney, Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters and Pink, who has three dates, are booked for the stadium during the upcoming A-League season.

"With a tightened focus on commercial returns by Stadiums Queensland, availability for football content at Suncorp Stadium is proving ever more difficult," Football Australia said.

"Concerts offer significantly higher returns that sporting events, meaning access to the facility for sporting events is becoming more difficult for non-tenanted sporting codes."

Sam Kerr, captain of the Australian women's football team, called for more funding following Matildas' semi-final defeat against England in the Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

When it came to funding, Football Australia said, the Government had disproportionately favoured other codes for many years.

"Historically with respect to rectangular field infrastructure investment, Government has appeared to show a bias towards other football codes which are not Olympic sports," it said.

That sentiment chimed in with a statement made by the Australian women's team captain Sam Kerr, who called for more home funding for the game in the wake of the Matildas' semi-final defeat by England in their jointly-hosted World Cup.

A spokesman for Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe defended the Queensland Government’s investment in the game.

He cited AUD $14 million (£7.2 million/$9 million/€8.4 million) in pre-World Cup spending at Suncorp Stadium - a multi-use venue - and AUD $2.6 million (£1.3 million/$1.7 million/€1.5 million) for six training sites and base camps at south-east Queensland clubs.

"Since 2015, the Queensland Government has delivered AUD $42.7 million (£21.8 million/$27.5 million/€25.5 million) for football, which is significantly higher than AFL, cricket, rugby union and netball, excluding one-off, co-funded significant infrastructure projects," he said.