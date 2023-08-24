The longest standing boat builder in Queensland has said that it would be able to supply a fleet of all-electric ferries in time for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Norman R.Wright and Sons, a company established 110 years ago, have started working on development of the electric craft with New Zealand company EV Maritime.

Based in Auckland, EV Maritime has already been working on the construction of electric fast ferries capable of accommodating up to 200 passengers.

This project is part of a NZD34 million (£16 million/$20 million/€19 million) contract supported by the New Zealand Government to introduce the craft to Auckland Harbour by 2024.

The CityCat service runs from 5:30am to midnight each day ©Brisbane City Council

With EV Maritime, Wright’s managing director Tony Riek has undertaken to present a blueprint to convert the existing Brisbane "CityCat" ferry fleet to fully electric, battery-powered, and lightweight fibre-composite ferries.

These would provide Olympic visitors with zero-emission and diesel-free rides during the 2032 Games.

Brisbane Council is expected to open tenders within the next two years for an upgrade of the fleet.

It is currently looking for tenders to upgrade terminals on the system.

The Brisbane Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 2032.