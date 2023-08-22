AOC chief executive admits redevelopment of Gabba "not necessary" for Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics

Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll has admitted that redeveloping The Gabba in Brisbane was "not necessary" for the city to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

Speaking at a meeting of the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee Carroll said the AUD$2.7 billion (£1.35 billion/$1.73 billion/€1.59 billion) rebuild was not required by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as reported by ABC News.

"The IOC does not require you to build new venues unless you really need them," he said.

"The Olympic Movement is saying the decision is, ‘if you don't have one, and want to build a new one, make sure it is not just for the Olympics'.

"And that's what the Gabba rebuild is about."

Carroll was asked during the meeting to confirm the IOC’s assessment that a proposal for seven new venues for the Olympics could be reduced to two, courtesy of so-called "venue master plan optimisation."

Greens’ Senator Penny Allman-Payne asked Carroll "would it be fair to say the decision to knock down the Gabba and rebuild it is not actually optimising the master plan, in fact, incurring a huge cost of an additional $2.7 billion {that} is not actually required even on the view of the IOC?"

Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll was in defiant mood when being questioned today by the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee ©Getty Images

Carroll replied that "it is a decision of Government to decide on that venue."

The decision to redevelop The Gabba, which is scheduled to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as athletics competition during the Brisbane 2032 Olympics has proved a controversial one.

The East Brisbane State School, which is situated around half a mile from the stadium, faces being relocated as a result of the work.

A petition to keep the school on its current site, where it has been since 1899, has attracted more than 4,500 signatures.

Carroll was also asked, in the wake of Victoria’s withdrawal from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, who was accountable to ensure the Olympics went ahead in Brisbane.

He replied that it was a coordination office within the department of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Senator Bridget McKenzie questioned Carroll as do what guarantees the AOC had that the sporting and transport infrastructure required for Brisbane 2032 would be delivered on time ©Getty Images

Carroll also had an exchange with Senator Bridget McKenzie, a representative of the National Party, who asked "what guarantees does the AOC have from the Federal Government that the sporting and transport infrastructure required for the Games will be delivered on time?"

Carroll replied this was the host agreement to which McKenzie replied: "But as you’ve seen with Victoria, a signature on a bit of paper and an agreement doesn’t mean anything."

Carroll later added: "We are confident that the Queensland Government and the Commonwealth Government will work together."

Earlier this year a YouGov survey of more than 1,000 Queenslanders found that enthusiasm among residents to host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2032 was decreasing, with more than half doubting whether the State Government would be able to deliver the Games "on time and on budget."

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews terminated the city’s contract to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games last month, saying he would not "take money out of hospitals and schools in order to fund an event that is three times the cost [which] is estimated and budgeted for last year."

This month Victoria agreed to pay AUD$380 million (£190 million/$242 million/€222 million) to settle all disputes arising from the cancellation of this year’s Commonwealth Games.